CS8 to Add Quincy-Notre Dame in Football Only in 2024

Channel 1450’s Derek Parris reports that the Central State 8 Conference has announced the addition of Quincy-Notre Dame for football only starting in 2024.

The addition of QND will bring the conference to 12 teams with the re-addition of Lincoln to the conference in 2023.

The conference will go to two divisions in 2024. Weeks 1 & 2 will be reserved for scheduling non-conference games starting in 2024. Opponents for Weeks 8-9 will be determined by conference standings for the previous two seasons. To start in 2024, QND will play Lincoln and Decatur-MacArthur as a part of the Weeks 8-9 “crossover” games. QND is expected to play Quincy High and Breese Mater Dei for its Weeks 1 & 2 opponents in 2024 for its non-conference games.

The West Division will consist of QND, Jacksonville, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield, Lanphier, and Southeast.

The East Division will consist of Chatham-Glenwood, Normal U-High, Decatur-Eisenhower, Decatur-MacArthur, Lincoln, and Rochester.