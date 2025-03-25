Culbertson Opens New Walk-In Clinic in Beardstown

Culbertson Clinics announced on Thursday they have opened a walk-in clinic in Beardstown.

Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital expanded its healthcare offerings starting today by opening a Walk-In Clinic located inside Elmer Hugh Taylor Clinic in Beardstown, located at 100 West 15th Street. Heidi Greer, FNP-C will provide convenient treatment for acute, minor illnesses and injuries for patients of all ages on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm with no appointments needed.

Patients of all ages are welcome at the new clinic. Gregg Snyder, Executive Director of Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital said in a press release that they are proud to add this general healthcare walk-in option to the existing primary care and outpatient specialty clinic services that they already provide. He says the new walk-in services are available to all residents, not just existing Culbertson Clinic patients.

Greer will continue to see her current patients at the Taylor Clinic, to schedule an appointment with her please call (217) 323-2245.

