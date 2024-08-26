Culvert Work Begins Today on IL-97/IL-123 Near Lincoln’s New Salem

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced late yesterday extensive road work coming to Illinois Route 97 and Illinois Route 123 between the entrance to Lincoln’s New Salem State Park to Illinois 123 starting on Monday.

Three box culvert extensions will take place. To complete the box culvert extensions, only one lane of traffic will be open. Traffic signals will be installed to assist with traffic control. The box culvert extension will improve drainage and move certain hazards farther away from the road.

Additionally, tree trimming along Illinois 97/123 between Illinois 123 and North Shore Road will begin in October and is expected to be completed by the end of December.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour or will need to find an alternate route. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.