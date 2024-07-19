Curry Named IL Agri-Women Outstanding Woman Farmer 2023

A Pike County farmer has been named the Illinois Agri-Women Outstanding Woman Farmer for 2023.

Lynn Curry, who farms alongside her husband Kim Curry with their beef and farm operations in Pike County was recognized for her work both on and off the family farm.

Curry was recognized for her organization efforts of the entire farming operation while also being very active in the Pike County community. Curry has been an integral member of the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau for many years and recently produced a play to recognize the Pike County Farm Bureau’s 100th anniversary. Curry is a former instructor for the John Wood Community College Ag Center outside of Perry and remains involved in the center as well as the Orr Ag Research Center.

Curry has also been active on the board for Illinois Agriculture Resource Council and is a part of the Illinois Agri-Women’s scholarship program committee.