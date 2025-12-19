Cuts Needed IF the Levy Hadn’t Kept Up

The 10-percent increase for Jacksonville school district 117 is now in the books, which school superintendent Steve Ptacek says keeps several key programs in the district operational.

Ptacek convinced the board to pass the levy increase this week. He acknowledges the schools will not get the full amount, because the increase is tied to the consumer price index of 2-point-9 percent.

He says failure of the school district to ask for the full amount would endanger several programs.

Ptacek says the Crossroads puts troublesome students in a separate classroom setting, and gives them an education without disruption for others. He says that would survive a cut in funding.

Ptacek says the cuts prompted by deficit spending would be far reaching.

He says they would reach into the middle school athletics and other extra curricular activities.

Ptacek says the health life safety bonds of $2-point-1 million the district is floating will cover several projects in the district, and should be paid for by excess sales tax revenue or school district reserves.