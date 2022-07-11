Damaged Portion of I-72 to Remain Closed Through Tuesday Afternoon

*****UPDATE******

IDOT has advised that I-72 westbound will remained closed until approximately 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, to complete necessary repairs.

Westbound traffic will continue to be diverted onto Veterans Parkway/Route 4. ISP officials ask that motorists please seek an alternate route if possible.

Due to damage to the roadway in the construction zone on I-72 at milepost 92 in between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue, IDOT closed down both lanes on Sunday, after several vehicles were reported off the road at the location with flat tires or vehicle damage earlier yesterday afternoon.