Dambacher Named New Head Football Coach at New Berlin

The New Berlin School District has announced that James Dambacher will be their new Head Football Coach.

Pending board approval on February 16th, Dambacher will take over after former head coach Seth Hill resigned in December to spend more time with his family.

Dambacher is a 2010 graduate of Auburn High School where he was a stand out defense player. Dambacher then went on to attend and play football at Illinois College. While at IC, Dambacher was a standout Defensive Lineman where he earned 2014 Midwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year among other honors.

After Dambacher graduated from I.C. with a degree in Business of Sports Management, he began his coaching career serving as an on the Auburn football team that finished as a runner-up in the 2015 state finals. Soon after, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was promoted twice, ending as Lance Corporal, before receiving a medical discharge.

Dambacher then joined Illinois College football’s coaching staff in 2017 where he served as a linebackers coach for a year. Since 2018, he has been an assistant on the Auburn coaching staff. During this time James has served as the SASED physical education teacher and a Crisis Prevention Intervention instructor. Dambacher said in a press release about his new opportunity with New Berlin that he’s excited to have an impact on the New Berlin community.