Dark Money in Davis-Miller Campaign is Second Highest For A Congressional Primary Race in the U.S.

Dark money is dominating the Rodney Davis-Mary Miller Republican primary race in the 15th Congressional District.

Illinois Public Media reports that more than $9 million has been spent on the primary by outside individuals or groups, according to OpenSecrets, a non-partisan independent organization that tracks political campaign spending.

The group says it’s the second-highest amount of outside spending in a congressional primary race.

Club For Growth Action and Illinois Values PAC are two of the largest.

Club for Growth is known for its support of ultra-conservatives and former President Donald Trump-endorsed candidates. The group has ties to political mega-donors Robert Mercer and Dick Uihlein. Uihlien is currently linked to Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

Illinois Values PAC is a bit of a mystery. The political action committee was formed on April 12th according to Federal Election Commission filings but no name has officially been linked to the group. The website for the group says it’s not authorized by any campaign or campaign committee. The group will eventually have to acknowledge who they are after the primary election is complete according to law.

Illinois Family Action, another supporter of Mary Miller, speculated late last month that Ken Griffin, the billionaire backing Richard Irvin for Illinois Governor is the one behind Illinois Values.