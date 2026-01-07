Darren Bailey stops in Riggston and Waverly

One of a half-dozen Republicans who would like to run for Illinois Governor this fall made a campaign stop in Scott County Tuesday morning.

Darren Bailey spoke to a group of about 25 at the Grab N Grow Greenhouse and Witty Farm Store in Riggston. He later made a stop in Waverly.

Bailey ran unsuccessfully for governor four years ago and hadn’t planned on running again. But he says he reconsidered because things have changed in Illinois in the last four years.

Bailey claims Illinois has much less safe, and the education system is failing

Bailey lost his son, daughter in law, and two of their children in a helicopter crash after he announced he would run. Bailey says he stayed in the race because he doesn’t like the direction Illinois is headed.

Bailey says the key for whoever the Republican candidate is this fall is voter turnout.

He says downstate voter turnout was down, and thinks he can win by getting the votes in the rural areas.

Bailey says he would push for the abolishment of the Safe-T act.

Darren Bailey is one of six Republicans running in the March 17th primary who want to keep incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker from winning a third term as Illinois Governor. Pritzker is unopposed in the primary.