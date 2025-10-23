Darren Bailey’s Son, Family Dies in Helicopter Crash

An Illinois gubernatorial candidate suffered a family tragedy Wednesday night.

In a statement this morning from the campaign of Republicans Darren Bailey and Aaron Del Mar, Bailey reports that his son, Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey and two of their children, ages 12 and 7, lost their lives in a helicopter crash last night in Montana.

A third grandchild was not on the helicopter and is safe.

In the statement, the Bailey family says they deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.

Darren Bailey is a former State Senator who ran for Governor and lost to J.B. Pritzker in 2022 and will once again enter the primaries vying for the chance to face off against the incumbent Democrat next year.