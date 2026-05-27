Data Center Focus from Opponents

By Gary Scott on May 27, 2026 at 12:30pm

Backers of a 6 month moratorium review for data centers made their presence felt at this morning’s Morgan County board meeting.

The board approved new solar and wind ordinances, leaving only a data center ordinance for action later this year. Commissioner Michael Wood attended the meeting by telephone, and abstained on votes for the solar and wind ordinances.

Morgan County board chairman Mike Wankel indicated earlier this month the data center ordinance won’t be ready until the October meeting.

Colleen Flinn, whose family farms in Morgan County, says the sixth month review moratorium would be beneficial in all the ordinances. But she and others are most concerned about data centers.

No data center proposal for Morgan County has been publicly discussed by the board yet.

Flinn was backed on her request by at least five people in the audience this morning.

Flinn says the group wants to be kept up to date on the discussion process.

The board also approved a one day liquor license for Hamilton Catering for June 20th, and adopted the Morgan County multi jurisdictional natural hazards mitigation plan.