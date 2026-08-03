Data Center Frustration Boils Over

Talk about data centers dominated the first part of the Morgan County board meeting this morning.

The agenda items did not include any discussion about data centers.

But, Lucy Phelps was among those frustrated with the lack of response from the board.

Commissioners traditionally have not responded, in most instances to the comments. But, talks became a little heated this morning when one person, Joseph Newingham of Jacksonville, wanted some response to what he thought would come up in a republican party voters forum on the 25th…data centers.

But, commissioner Race Wood says the agenda for the forum was put together by the republican party, and there were no plans by the board to talk about any proposed data centers at the meeting.

Furthermore, Wood says no one has contacted the board about plans for a data center in Morgan County.

Phelps, Newingham, and three others at today’s meeting complained about the lack of give and take between the board and the public at the county board meetings.

Phelps says the group seeks transparency.

She would like the board to update the group on the research that was promised about data centers.

The board is in the midst of a 6 month moratorium on an ordinance that would govern the steps needed to site a date center here. The board has indicated an ordinance would be proposed at an October meeting.

The board approved four one day liquor licenses applications for Hamilton’s and the resolution for delinquent tax payment.

Michael Woods attended the meeting by telephone, and voted against approval of the agenda, stating again he would like to see and “other business” line on the agenda.