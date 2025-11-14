Data Center Gets the Attention of Environmentalists

By Gary Scott on November 14, 2025 at 5:26am

A data center has been proposed in southwest Sangamon County near Waverly.

The Jacksonville Journal Courier reports today Dallas based company CyrusOne wants approval to build a $500-million, 600 megawatt date center in Talkington Township.

The campus would include six 250-thousand square foot one story buildings on 280 acres of farmland.

It would be the first such center in central Illinois. Other sites are in Lombard and Aurora.

Opponents are concerned about the enviromental impact of the project, including the use of water to cool the facilities.

Supporters say the project brings jobs and tax revenue to the area.

A hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Wednesday, Decebember 3rd at the Bank of Springfield Center. The hearing would beign at 5:30, and the Sangamon County board will preside.

A list of presenters will be made available prior to the meeting. And, a public sign up to speak will be made available at the venue before the hearing starts.