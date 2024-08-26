Davidsmeyer Announces Final Winners of 2024 Photography Contest for 100th District

State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer has announced the winners of the third and final round of his photo contest for this year. The top photographs were taken by Rebecca Kitson of Jerseyville and Lily Wilson of Winchester.

Kitson’s Photograph Wilson’s Photograph

Davidsmeyer says it was unsurprising to have both photographs highlight agriculture as their subject matter, as it is the top industry in both the district and the state. Kitson’s picture captures a single cow grazing through the light fog of a morning sunrise while Wilson’s photo focuses in on the beginning of the lifecycle of a soybean sprout during the early morning hours, just before sunrise.

Constituents of all ages in the 100th District were invited to participate in the photo contest to capture the beauty and diversity of the district. They were encouraged to show off their skills and take a picture of a local landmark, wildlife, or an event in the 100th District and submit it to Davidsmeyer’s office

The winning photographs from this year will be framed and displayed at Davidsmeyer’s Capitol office in Springfield.