Davidsmeyer Announces Re-Election Bid in New 100th District

The City of Jacksonville will no longer have a familiar face representing them in the Illinois General Assembly.

Current State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer announced today he would be moving into the newly drawn 100th Legislative District to Jacksonville’s south.

The City of Jacksonville proper has been drawn into the 99th Legislative District, and will presumably be represented by current Quincy state representative Randy Frese.

Davidsmeyer will now more than likely primary with Amy Elik of Fosterburg in Madison County, who currently represents the 111th District in the Metro East.

In a press release, Davidsmeyer chided the highly partisan map that drew him out of his hometown. Elik has not said whether she will seek to primary against Davidsmeyer.

A phone call for direct comment from Davidsmeyer has not been returned as of press time.