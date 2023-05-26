Davidsmeyer Announces “Wild About Reading” Summer Program

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer is encouraging children to pick up a book or two this summer.

Davidsmeyer’s Office announced the official launch of his Summer Reading Club Campaign called “Wild About Reading.” The Club is for all children in grades Kindergarten through 5th Grade in the 100th Legislative District. Children who read ten or more books will receive a certificate of accomplishment. Any library in the district who has ten or more readers will receive a pizza party at the end of the summer for the readers.

Davidsmeyer said in a press release that it’s vital for kids to read in the summer months to help with retention of reading skills and to help be classroom ready when school starts again in the fall.

Davidsmeyer, who is a former Jacksonville Public Library Board trustee says books help kids to explore their world and develop critical thinking skills.

For more information, contact Davidsmeyer’s District Office at 217-243-6221 or go online to CDDavidsmeyer.org.