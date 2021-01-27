Davidsmeyer Appointed Assistant Republican Leader

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) has tapped 100th District State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer to serve as the Assistant Republican Leader for the 102nd General Assembly.

Davidsmeyer said in the announcement on his website, he is honored to continue to serve as Assistant Republican Leader for the caucus. He says he feels it is important that conservative values are heard when legislation is debated in Springfield.

Responsibilities of the Assistant Leader include helping to lead the House Republican Caucus in bipartisan discussions, crafting public policy, mentoring new legislators, and gathering votes for important pieces of legislation.

Durkin says he selected Davidsmeyer for his leadership team because of his experience at running a family business and representing central Illinois families.

Davidsmeyer has served as State Representative since 2012. He is vice president at I.R.C. He and his wife Kristen have two sons and live in Jacksonville. Davidsmeyer served on the Jacksonville City Council prior to becoming State Representative.