Davidsmeyer Bill on Requirements for ISD, ISVI Superintendents Signed Into Law

A bill created by Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer was signed into law today by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

House Bill 1710 alters the requirements for the Superintendents of both ISD and ISVI. It now requires the Superintendent of ISD to have a degree in educational administration, together with at least 10 years of experience in either deaf or hard of hearing education, the administration of deaf or hard of hearing education, or a combination of the two. It lowers the requirements from the previous 15 years of experience.

For the Superintendent of ISVI, it requires the superintendent to have a degree in educational administration, together with at least 10 years of experience in either blind or visually impaired education, or a combination of the two rather than requiring degrees in both.

The bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly in May. The new requirements take effect immediately.