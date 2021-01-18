Davidsmeyer Calls Out Governor For Not Reopening Service Industry; Continued Failures at IDES

Illinois Assistant Republican leader C.D. Davidsmeyer is calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker to open bars & restaurants. Davidsmeyer said in a press release on Friday that the state is failing at every level of government while the Governor was doubling down on failed policies and wrong metrics of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Davidsmeyer says the Governor’s tactics were not scientific. Davidsmeyer also called out the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s continued issues, saying they were failing the very people the Governor had put out of work with his COVID-19 mitigations. Davidsmeyer says that Pritzker scheduled a 30-minute meeting on Saturday with legislators to answer pre-submitted questions. He has called open candor with the state’s department non-existent.

Many restaurants in the Jacksonville area reopened over the weekend with 25% capacity, while some EMS regions of the state moved to Tier 1 Covid-19 mitigations. Tier 3, which encompasses the entire WLDS/WEAI listening area, is still under Tier 2 mitigations. Tier 2 does not allow bars & restaurants to reopen under any capacity.