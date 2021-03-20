Davidsmeyer Caught Off Guard with Service Award

A Jacksonville native and state lawmaker was caught off guard recently by an outstanding service award.

Assistant Republican Leader in the Illinois House and 100th District Representative, C.D. Davidsmeyer had been scheduled to congratulate some of the newest area Eagle Scouts.

Davidsmeyer, a fellow Eagle Scout, says he knew something wasn’t quite right as the event began to unfold.

“I was asked to do a congratulations video for the 2020 Eagle Scout Class. Which was obviously was exciting. Normally they have a big dinner at the Capitol and you can sponsor a certain number of Eagle Scouts so everyone can come and enjoy the night, enjoy the celebration. Well obviously with Covid we weren’t able to do that. They were trying to get me scheduled and we finally figured out a time. So I’m prepared to give this speech, I sit down at my desk, they come in. I’m looking around, I’m saying are we going to do this, where’s the camera?

I notice my wife walked in, I see my parents, and my scoutmaster, Dick Matthews there. I’m like this seems a little off. The executives from the Abraham Lincoln Boy Scout Council walked in and I was receiving an award, which is completely unexpected. Normally I’m a hard person to catch off guard on something like this, but they really got me.”

Davidsmeyer was presented with the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award, which is presented to Eagles who have distinguished themselves with local, state, or regional public service but have not met the 25-year tenure requirement for lifetime recognition.

The National Eagle Scout Association’s website describes candidates best fit for the award as those who, “have inspired others through their actions and have devoted a lifetime to their profession, avocation, community, and beliefs at great sacrifice to themselves and their families.”

As a young boy, Davidsmeyer achieved the rank of Eagle Scout while being a member of Jacksonville Scout Troop 107 just before his 13th birthday. He was the youngest of five members in his troop to make that achievement in the same year.

The rank of Eagle Scout is one of the highest awards a Boy Scout member can receive. Those who are anonymously nominated are judged by their actions and the principles of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

Davidsmeyer says, “This award is a great surprise. I try to live up to the Scout Oath and Law every day. I am thankful for my family and troop leaders who have helped me become the man I am today.”