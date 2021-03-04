Davidsmeyer Co-Hosting Online Town Hall Next Week

100th District Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer will be co-hosting an online Town Hall next week. Davidsmeyer will be joined by 111 District Representative Amy Elik of Alton. The online event will be held at 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 9th.

Davidsmeyer says the town hall is a great opportunity for both he and Elik to connect with voters in their districts and discuss ways they can improve state government. He says it is their job as State Representatives to seek out new ideas and ways to improve Illinois.

Elik says she’s excited to have this opportunity to discuss kitchen table issues that are important to people that live in the Metro-East area. She says during the town hall they will give an update on Governor Pritzker’s unbalanced budget. She says she will also update on bills she has introduced and goals they want to see acomplished during the next session.

Pre-registration is required for the online town hall. Go to cddavidsmeyer.org or repelik.com to complete registration.

The Representatives say after registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar along with information to submit questions before the town hall.