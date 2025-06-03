Davidsmeyer doesn’t like the budget

By Gary Scott on June 3, 2025 at 5:33am

Illinois has a new budget, but democrats and republicans differ on the description as to what type of budget it is.

Governor JB Pritzker calls the budget the 7th consecutive balanced budget his administration has approved.

He says the $55-billion spending plan investes in economic development, education and healthcare, and doubles down on fiscal discipline.

But, state representative CD Davidsmeyer disagrees.

He says the budget should not be growing, and democrats can’t blame the increase on the federal government.

Davidsmeyer says the spending plan pushes trickle down taxes.

He says new fees, and taxes will filter through the corporations and businesses and be passed along to consumers.

The Illinois chamber of commerce doesn’t like the new spending plan.

Chamber officials says the initial proposed budget was good. But, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce says the spending plan approved over the weekend includes more than $350-million in expansive and punitive corporate income tax increases, and creates new gaming taxes, short term rental taxes, tobacco taxes, telecommunications taxes, and increased fees.

The chamber says this breaks the commitment to avoid new taxes and sends the wrong message to employers across the state.