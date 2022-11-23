Davidsmeyer Focusing on Possible Bi-Partisan Bills During Veto Session

Discussions around making technical changes to the SAFE-T Act and possible looking towards creating an assault weapons ban in Illinois have circulated at the State Capitol during the current General Assembly veto session.

100th District Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer says he’s having conversations other legislation both in his caucus and across the aisle: “I was recently talking with State Representative [Maurice] West of the Rockford area. I said ‘We’re so close to the re-mapping year and right after an election. There’s no better time to bring everybody back together.’ I said, ‘Let’s pass some anti-gerrymandering legislation.’ We’re working on stuff. I’m not holding my breath on that one bill but I’m certainly trying to make sure that there’s some common sense at the table in an opportunity to work together on things that actually help people in the State of Illinois.”

Lawmakers have been having mostly committee meetings with no legislation getting passed yet during the first portion of the session. Lawmakers will return on November 29th and work until December 1st and be done for the year.

The 103rd Illinois General Assembly will be seated officially in January.