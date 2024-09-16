Davidsmeyer Given 100% by T.M.A. for Support of Small Manufacturers

A local state representative has been recognized for his work in the Illinois General Assembly on behalf of small manufacturing businesses.

100th District Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer has been recognized by Technology Manufacturers Association of Illinois for his 100 percent support of key legislation. Davidsmeyer’s voting record shows he agreed with TMA’s positions on behalf of small and midsize manufacturers on key legislation 100% of the time during the 2023 Illinois legislative session.

The TMA reports 32 lawmakers in the Illinois General Assembly voted 100% in line with small and midsize manufacturers on 7 key pieces of legislation that impacts manufacturing during the most recent session. The legislation ranged from mandated pay scale posting, freelance worker protections, supplier diversity reporting, nuclear energy, and manufacturing employee mentorship among others.

By comparison, State Senator Jil Tracy received an 88 and State Representative Randy Frese scored a 70 on the TMA scorecard.