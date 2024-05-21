Davidsmeyer Hazmat Tanker Placard Info Bill Passes

Another bill filed by State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer during this legislative session has passed the Illinois House.

Davidsmeyer’s hazardous material placard for semis bill has passed. Davidsmeyer filed the bill in the wake of this past September’s anhydrous ammonia spill that killed 5 people on US 40 near Teutopolis.

The National Transportation Safety Board ruled that the fatal crash on US 40 causing the anhydrous ammonia leak was caused by a vehicle attempting to pass the tanker in a no-passing zone.

Davidsmeyer says the bill requires the Secretary of State to include more information in the Illinois Rules of the Road book pertaining to the transportation of hazardous material for everyday drivers: “This bill just says in the Rules of the Road book that all kids have to go through before they get their driver’s license, we have to include hazardous material placards so that they know when they get around larger trucks or larger vehicles that have these hazardous material placards that they should be a little bit more careful as they decide to pass or how they drive around those vehicles.”

The bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate and now heads to the governor’s office for his signature.