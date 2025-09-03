Davidsmeyer honored for work on behalf of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (center left) is pictured with fellow IARF Champions State Representative Laura Faver Dias{far right), Senator Adriane Johnson (center right) and First Assistant Deputy Governor Ryan Croke (far left)

100th District State Representative Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) was presented the 2025 IARF Champion Award by Josh Evans, President & CEO during the Association’s 2025 Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (IARF) Educational Conference & Expo, held Aug. 27-29 at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

The IARF Champion Award recognizes individuals, groups, and/or organizations that put forth significant effort(s) to support, advance, and/or raise awareness of the importance of community-based services and supports for persons with intellectual/developmental disabilities and mental illnesses.

“This year, the Illinois General Assembly made an important investment in front line staff serving and supporting persons with disabilities, increasing Direct Support Professional (DSP) wage rates by 80 cents an hour,” said Josh Evans, IARF President. “Rep. Davidsmeyer helped rally support through leadership in the House Appropriations Human Services Committee and poignant statements on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives during IARFs 2025 Advocacy Day. This leadership and support translated to major wins for DSPs, persons with I/DD, and disability services in Illinois.”

Rep. Davidsmeyer is a member of the Appropriations Health and Human Services Committee, and the Executive Committee amongst others. A graduate of Miami University of Ohio, he served on the Jacksonville City Council from 2008-2012, chairing the public protection and finance committees, and was an officer in the local Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Library Board, and Vice President of I.R.C., Inc. He is married (wife Kristen) with two sons.

“The work that DSPs do is necessary, important and life changing,” Rep. Davidsmeyer said. “I am greatly honored to have been recognized with the Legislative Champion Award from IARF. The association does incredible work and provides a voice in our state for so many people who need it. I look forward to working closely with IARF and other advocates to ensure the I/DD community has the tools and resources it needs to provide the care that our family members, friends, neighbors deserve.”

The 2025 IARF Educational Conference & Expo: Leading, Learning, and Innovating: was attended by over 350 organizational leaders, clinicians, professionals, and para-professionals from community-based providers of services and supports for children and adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities and serious mental illnesses from across Illinois.