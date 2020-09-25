Davidsmeyer Named IMA Manufacturing Champion

100th District Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer has received a major award from the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. Davidsmeyer has been named IMA’s Manufacturing Champion this year for supporting pro-growth and pro-manufacturing policies in the General Assembly.

Davidsmeyer says he’s working toward a step in the right direction for the state’s economy: “This award says I’m here promoting policies that create opportunities for job growth in the State of Illinois, and not just any jobs, but jobs that have a tendency to be head-of-household jobs, good-paying jobs. If we create that environment and the government gets out of the way and allows businesses to do what they are good at doing, we can create those jobs naturally and create natural tax revenue rather than increase taxes like we have seen over the past few decades. It means a lot because we are trying to go in the right direction. We are fighting for head-of-household, good-paying jobs.”

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s Legislative Report Card rated all members of the 101st General Assembly, based on legislators’ votes on critically important issues related to tax policy, environmental regulations, workers’ compensation, labor law, transportation, and more in the manufacturing sector. Davidsmeyer received a 98% rating for the report.

Davidsmeyer says that running his family’s small business has provided key insight into his pro-manufacturing platform in the Illinois House: “Having that experience – having to sign the front of the check to make sure that my employees take care of their families – I mean that is an important part of running a business. It’s not just about making money for yourself. It’s about taking care of your employees and making sure they can take care of their families, as well.”

IMA is the oldest and largest state manufacturing trade association in the United States, representing nearly 4,000 companies and facilities. Davidsmeyer is currently the three-term incumbent up for re-election in November in the 100th Legislative District. Davidsmeyer has also received endorsements from Illinois Right to Life Action group and the National Federation of Independent Business in Illinois.