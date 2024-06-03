Davidsmeyer Opens 3rd District-Wide Photo Contest

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer is inviting constituents of all ages in the 100th District to participate in his 3rd annual photo contest to capture the beauty and diversity of the district. Selected photos will be displayed in his Capitol office in Springfield for visitors to enjoy.

Constituents are encouraged to show off their skills and take a picture of a place, object or an event in the 100th District and email the picture with contact information to RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com. Please include the following information with your submission:

First Name, Last Name, Mailing Address, E-mail Address, and Phone Number.

The photo contest will run through 2024 and winners will be chosen at three different times throughout the year. The first round of pictures will be selected on June 15, the second round July 15, and third round August 15. Individuals whose pictures are selected will have their photo framed and hung in Davidsmeyer’s Springfield Capitol office and will be invited to Springfield to have their photo taken in the office once it has been displayed.

The 100th District includes all or portions of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Morgan, Pike, and Scott Counties.

Please contact Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer at 217-243-6221 if you have any questions or by email at RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com.