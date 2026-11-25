By Benjamin Cox on November 25, 2026 at 10:37am

A local state representative says the Illinois House’s investigation into an indicted Urbana lawmaker should transcend party lines.

Republican State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer of Murrayville was one of eleven House Republicans who signed a petition calling for the formation of a special investigating committee to examine allegations of misconduct against Democratic State Representative Carol Ammons.

Ammons was indicted in July on federal charges stemming in part from allegations that she directed state grant money to a nonprofit organization to financially benefit her daughter.



Last Tuesday, Davidsmeyer presented an amended petition on Ammons’ alleged misconduct.



The amended petition focuses on the alleged abuse of taxpayer dollars and state grants for the personal benefit of the Ammons family.

Davidsmeyer told Capitol City Now that lawmakers should approach the investigation not as Democrats or Republicans, but as statesmen looking to uphold the integrity of the General Assembly.

The committee voted last week to call four witnesses. Its next hearing is scheduled for December 1st at 1 p.m. at the State Capitol.