Davidsmeyer says Budget Will Get Done

By Gary Scott on May 20, 2025 at 5:43am

State representative CD Davidsmeyer thinks the budget will get done before the end of May, but it will be later rather than sooner.

Davidsmeyer says lawmakers are working overtime this week considering a lot of bills.

He says republicans are ready to move, as long as the democrats work with them.

Davidsmeyer has had conversations across the aisle, but he believes leadership will try to force through what they want just before the deadline.

He is working hard to make sure money is in the budget to fund the clearing of the Jacksonville Developmental Center grounds.

Davidsmeyer says there is a need for more money to fund a budget more expensive than a year ago.

He says it will be interesting to see from where the money comes.

The Jacksonville republican expects a lot of finger pointing from the Governor’s office at the federal government. But, he says the state knows the direction now, and can get a budget done well before the deadline.