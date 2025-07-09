Davidsmeyer Seeks Re-election

Rep. CD Davidsmeyer has announced that he will seek re-election as 100th District State Representative.

Davidsmeyer says he’s been faced with many challenges serving in the minority party but has remained strong on issues that are important to his district while maintaining relationships on the other side of the aisle. He said local issues are important including better policies to help our small businesses. Davidsmeyer added that despite Gov Pritzker being the most political governor he’s served with, they’ve been able to work together on things like the Surplus to Success program but he says there is still places where spending cuts need to be made.





“We have been able to work together on things like Surplus to Success and I believe that individuals in the governor’s office having worked so hard with the city of Jacksonville in particular is what saved that and kept it in the budget. So, I’ll have to give kudos to the city for all their work on that…. But there is still funds out there in this budget, close to 250 million dollars in “pork projects” only in Democrat districts. And I equate that to the state of Illinois funding elections for democrats. Which is absolutely ridiculous. So, certainly there are places we can cut in this most recent budget.”

The Morgan County Fair kicked off Tuesday. Davidsmeyer says he’s a big fan of the fair and that there are plenty of reasons to get out there this week.



“The concerts are a blast and they bring a ton of people in. The addition of the tanks is awesome! And we always have to remember its an agricultural fair. So, go see the kids that are showing everything from cattle to hogs to pies and other creative things you’ll seeing the 4-H building. I think its just a blast to get out there plus, I love a good corn dog. You can’t beat that”

C.D. Davidsmeyer was born and raised in Jacksonville and graduated from Miami University of Ohio. Prior to his service in the Illinois House of Representatives, C.D. served on the Jacksonville City Council.