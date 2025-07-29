Davidsmeyer Slams Safe Gun Storage Act

Governor JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 8 into law on Monday, a bill aimed at enhancing gun safety in homes.

SB 8, more commonly known as the Safe Gun Storage Act, introduces stricter safe storage requirements for firearms in homes where they could be accessed by minors, at-risk individuals, or those prohibited from using firearms.

Additionally, the law states that if a minor, an at-risk person, or a prohibited person obtains a firearm and uses it to injure or cause the death of a person or uses the firearm in connection with a crime, the civil penalty shall not exceed $10,000. State Rep. CD Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) calls the bill unconstitutional.

Davidsmeyer says, “Courts have already ruled that for self-defense, you have to be allowed to have a firearm readily available. There are so many other things. If you’re on a 4 wheeler driving from your truck to your deer stand, you have to have your gun case locked. And that’s a stupid inconvenience,” he added, “On its face, safe storage sounds good, and it is good. But there are constitutional things that are going to be objected to, and frankly, I think the government has unlimited money and they want the private groups to fight have to keep their constitutional rights. And it’s not right.”

Davidsmeyer pointed to Chicago as an example of where policy to protect people from gun violence is needed.

Davidsmeyer says, “Just in the first half of this year. City of Chicago. 188 homicides. 665 shootings. What are they doing about that? They keep going after law-abiding citizens. Everybody wants to be safe in their neighborhood, whether its inner city Chicago or out in rural America. Everybody wants to be safe. They’re doing nothing about Chicago, they are only coming after law-abiding gun owners.”

The Safe Gun Storage Act will go into effect Jan. 1, 2026