Davidsmeyer to Co-Host Virtual Town Hall

100th District State Representative CD Davidsmeyer is pairing up with a colleague of the General Assembly to host a virtual town hall this week.

Davidsmeyer and 104th District Representative Mike Marron of Fithian will be hosting the town hall scheduled for 2:00 pm this Thursday.

Marron says in the announcement he and Davidsmeyer aim to provide their constituents an honest assessment of our state of affairs and give an update to the goals they would like to see accomplished as they head back into session.

Members of the House will convene in committees both this week and next by video conference amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davidsmeyer says it is his goal during the upcoming session of the 102nd General Assembly to work toward getting constituents back to work and their kids back to school as quickly and safely as possible.

Marron says the road to recovery will be long in dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, decades of political corruption from outgoing Speaker of the House Michael Madigan as well as what Marron refers to as “many Pritzker Administration Failures.”

Representatives Davidsmeyer and Marron ask that anyone interested in participating in the virtual town hall, register in advance for the webinar: rb.gy/c9yhw9.

After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.