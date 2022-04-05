Davidsmeyer to Throw First Pitch During Jacksonville Night at Busch

A local lawmaker has been selected to take the mound at Busch Stadium later this spring.

Organizers announced Friday that Illinois State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville has been selected to throw out the first pitch for the 6th Annual Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium this year.

The game is set for Saturday, May 14th at 1:15 pm, and Davidsmeyer says he’s deeply honored to have been selected. “I’m excited to be chosen to throw out the first pitch. It’s something that I’ve certainly always wanted to do as a lifelong Cardinal fan. I’m certainly going to get out there and have to stretch out the arm a little bit and practice a little bit with my nephew, but I’m certainly looking forward to it.

I’m hoping to have my kids out there with me. They both play sports but I’m trying to see if they will take a day break from a sport, from soccer, and come out and join me on the mound.”

Jacksonville Night founder, Shelley Singleton says organizers are thrilled that Davidsmeyer is available and excited to represent his hometown of Jacksonville, IL for this event.

Singleton says the only catch is that the Jacksonville area needs to sell enough tickets to have the option for Davidsmeyer to take the mound that May afternoon. With over 800 tickets available for the game, Davidsmeyer says he is doing his part to help fill the Jacksonville section of the ballpark.

“I’m trying to get all of my friends and family out there and encourage everybody else to get out there because this does go back to benefit the community through the tree project and all that good stuff so I’m looking forward to it.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Jacksonville Tree Project. Singleton says “In years past, the event has hosted Mayor Andy Ezard, avid Cardinal fan, 95-year-old Helen Glisson, Illinois College President, Dr. Barbara Farley, MacMurray President, Dr. Mark Tierno, and local investor and philanthropist, Scotty DeWolf as honorary guests to throw out the first pitch.

To find out more information or to purchase tickets, stop by Petefish, Skiles & Co., on South Main, or go online at https://jaxnight.square.site.

You can visit this site for all the details about the event and follow on Facebook at “Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium”.

Singleton asks to please share these posts with friends and family. Get your group of 20+ together and your name will be posted on the Jumbotron at Busch Stadium during the game