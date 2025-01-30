Davidsmeyer, Tracy Retain ILGA Leadership Positions

Two area lawmakers are retaining leadership roles in the Illinois General Assembly.

House Republican Leader Tony McCombie announced January 13th that 100th District State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer will continue to serve as Assistant Minority Leader.

Davidsmeyer has served in the General Assembly since 2012. He will continue to serve on the House committees of appropriations for Health & Human Services, Executive; Financial Institutions & Licensing; and as the Republican spokesperson for the Public Utilities committee. Davidsmeyer also serves on the state’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.

State Senator Jil Tracy has also been asked to continue in a Senate Leadership role as the Republican Whip. Along with leading on bills advanced to the Senate floor, Tracy also serves on Senate committees for Higher Education, Veterans Affairs, Criminal Law and Public Safety, Constitutional Amendments, Elections, and Ethics.

Tracy previously served in the Illinois House representing Quincy from 2006-2014 prior to joining the Illinois Senate in 2016.