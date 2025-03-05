Davidsmeyer: “Very Rich” To Hear State Dems Angry About Tariffs

An area state representative appears to be calling out what he perceives as hypocrisy by State Democrats on tax increases.

On the House Floor yesterday, several Democrat representatives criticized the Trump Administration’s sweeping tariffs as tax increases on working and middle class families.

100th District State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) responded to the comments, saying it was “very rich” to hear someone from the state majority party talking about opposition to new taxes: “It was very rich to hear someone from the other side talking about the opposition to new taxes. I just want to say that for anybody on that side that agrees with that, I would like to welcome you to come to this side to oppose any new taxes in the State of Illinois.”

In addition to that comment, Davidsmeyer pointed out the high tariffs Canada puts on certain American products, which are higher than the 25% tariff on Canadian goods and the 10% on Canadian energy imports.

