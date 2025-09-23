Davidsmeyer Weighs in on Energy Efficiency Bill as Illinois Approaches Fall Veto Session

Lawmakers and renewable energy advocates are aiming to reach a deal in time for a brief legislative session in October. The bill, in its current form, would create a surcharge on electric bills to incentivize battery storage developments, loosen state-level nuclear regulations, and institute new energy efficiency requirements.

State Rep. CD Davidsmeyer says the push for energy efficiency will directly impact the consumer and result in even higher rates. “When they’re requiring ComEd up north, or Ameren down here to invest in energy efficiency, that cost money. And who pays for that? Consumers pay for that.” Davidsmeyer added, “When Ameren is investing, I think 123 millions dollars in energy efficiency that’s something that has to go through everyone of our bills.”



The 100th district state rep says it seems that the majority party wants to double-down on their green agenda and taxpayers will be left to pick up the bill. “Unlike other states they want to subsidies everything, which means tax payers have to spend more for their bills to continue to rise,” Davidsmeyer said. He says we need to look at the real cost and if this legislation would truly help the environment. “When we’re mining for materials for batteries in some third world country, we feel ok because it’s not happening here. But we’re mining for those materials for batteries and it’s impacting the environment somewhere. Just not in our own backyard.”



Advocates are pushing lawmakers to pass the bill in October, but some lawmakers are warning it could be delayed to the spring. The General Assembly is scheduled to meet for a six-day veto session between Oct. 14 and Oct. 30.