Davidsmeyer Weighs In on School Mask Mandate

A local representative has weighed in on an Appellate Court’s ruling against an appeal to lift a temporary restraining order against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate in public schools.

Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer says that Democratic leadership in the General Assembly has abdicated its responsibility to be a check and balance against the executive’s power: “I’ve been saying all along that there needs to be checks and balances on the governor’s perception of power. It’s been proven that the Illinois General Assembly under Democrat rules is unwilling to step in and be that check on power, so it was on the courts to step in and do the right thing. I believe they’ve done the right thing, and we need to move forward and get back to regular life.”

Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul are taking their appeal now to the Illinois Supreme Court in hopes of reinstating the rule. Raoul said in a press release on Friday that the executive order is still in force despite over 500 school districts around the state now moving to mask-optional policies.