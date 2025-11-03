Davidsmeyer Worried over SAFE T Act impact

By Gary Scott on November 3, 2025 at 11:45am

There is a growing rumble among republicans, state’s attorneys and officers about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act.

The act was instituted in 2021, and took full effect in 2023.

The idea around the act was to keep criminals who commit minor acts out of jail, clearing space in the jails and keeping those criminals from getting lost in the system.

But, state representative CD Davidsmeyer says the act goes too far, and swings the pendulum too much to the liberal side.

Davidsmeyer says officers are getting frustrated, and hurts recruiting.

He fears more and more officer candidates will look elsewhere based on the frustration of current police officers.

The Murrayville republican says the act opens the door for drug dealers.

Davidsmeyer thinks drug dealers from Missouri come into Illinois, knowing they will more than likely not spend any time in jail if they area arrested.

The philosophy behind the law is that no defendant will be kept in jail beyond what the pocketbook allows, and detention doesn’t depend on how much money a person has in their account.