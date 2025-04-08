Davidsmeyer’s Bullying Education Bill Passes House

A constituent in State Representative CD Davidsmeyer’s district was concerned that

their school’s bullying curriculum was not age-appropriate for her child in

elementary school. According to Davidsmeyer, the bullying education materials depicted teenage social situations but were shown to younger children.

Yesterday, the Illinois House passed Davidsmeyer’s legislation he filed in connection with the constituent’s concern which amends the Courses of Study Article of the School Code which provides that, if a school district distributes materials on bullying to students, the materials must be age and developmentally appropriate.

Davidsmeyer hopes its a good conversation starter on the entire subject as bullying.



The bill was approved on a 106-0 vote and now heads to the Senate for consideration

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

