Davis Accepting Service Academy Applications for Class of 2026

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 11, 2021 at 2:30pm

Students with ambitions of attending one of the nation’s service academies can find out more information via virtual meeting next week.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is accepting applications from students who wish to seek a congressional nomination to one of the service academies for the Class of 2026.

Davis announced today that his office will host a Virtual Academy Night for interested applicants on Monday, May 17th, at 5:00 pm.

Davis can nominate to any one of the four academies which include the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Service academies offer fully-funded four-year scholarships to young U.S. Citizens who qualify by age and academics. A four-year education at one of the service academies has an estimated value of approximately $300,000.

Davis says he is encouraging any student interested to visit his website or call his office to get the process started.

To register for the event or for more information about the nomination process visit rodneydavis.house.gov or call (309) 252-8834.

.