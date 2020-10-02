Davis Announces Highway Bill

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis has introduced a bill to keep infrastructure projects in the country moving despite uncertain state and local revenues. Davis introduced the Highway Relief Act to Congress yesterday which would empower the Office of the Secretary of Transportation to 100% fund federally-funded highway projects, waiving the state and local share of those projects. In a press release, Davis cited the great financial strain placed on state and local government’s budgets due to COVID-19.

Davis says he hopes the bill will protect the creation of new construction jobs and ensure the much-need highway projects will continue. Davis also says it’s crucial that state Departments of Transportation can still receive funding for the continued investment in the country’s infrastructure. Davis says that he hopes the bill will be included as a part of the latest COVID-19 relief bill that passed the House along party lines late yesterday evening.