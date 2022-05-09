Davis Applauds Return of Police Escorts For Honor Flights

A local Congressman is applauding the decision by the U.S. Department of the Interior to continue to provide police escorts for Honor Flight visits to Washington D.C.

The National Park Service announced on Monday last week that it had reversed its decision to stop providing the escorts. On Friday, leadership from the U.S. Park Police and the National Mall and Memorial Parks group met with the Honor Flight Network to modify and create best practices to move forward.

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis and other members of Congress urged the Department of Interior sent a letter to facilitate the return of Honor Flights by bringing back the police escorts for those trips.

Davis called the decision the “right thing to do” and that veterans deserve the ability to share the visits with other veterans and get to see the nation’s memorials as honor for their service. Davis says by restoring access to the escorts it ensures a safe and smooth visit for veterans to the nation’s capitol.

Land of Lincoln Honor Flights are scheduled to resume on June 14th.