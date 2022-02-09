Davis Backs Postal Service Reform Bill; Miller & LaHood Vote No

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis spoke on the House floor yesterday in support of United States Postal Service reforms that are receiving bipartisan support.

House Resolution 3076 known as the Postal Service Reform Act is slated to make the postal service financially viable by 2030 and expand services and renew reliability.

Davis told Congress from the floor that the postal service is vitally important to rural communities across the nation: “I have been a strong supporter of the Postal Service throughout my time in Congress. The Postal Service serves as a lifeline to rural communities across our country, especially in Illinois’ 13th district which I represent. For many families, the Postal Service delivers live-saving medication, benefits, and messages from loved ones. Its services are critical. That’s why I have been a leader in supporting it and its employees like the Letter Carriers and Postmasters who are truly essential.

Because of the Postal Service’s importance to my constituents, I have worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to lead on initiatives to ensure it is not privatized, delivers mail on Saturday’s, and retains strict service standards.

The Postal Service keeps us all connected in ways electronic communication and other services cannot. Additionally, it finishes delivering packages for private companies in more rural regions like mine.

I’m glad we are here today voting on this vital piece of legislation that will provide more funding and resources to our postal employees.

This bill importantly makes the Postal Service financially viable for generations to come and implements efficiencies that will protect taxpayers and consumers alike. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy projects this legislation will save the Postal Service $58 billion over next 10 years and correct the agency’s long-term financial problems by 2030. Additionally, the Congressional Budget Office estimates this legislation will save the federal government $1.5 billion over 10 years.“

The bi-partisan bill will maintain six-day delivery services for both mail and package delivery and mandates an “integrated delivery network” of both. It also creates a public accountability data portal for weekly performance information, as well as mandates reporting to Congress every 6 months. It also makes changes to postal service retiree benefits and health insurance plans. It also allows the postal service to enter into agreements with state, local, and tribal governments to offer services such as the processing of hunting and fishing licenses.

The bill ultimately passed the House yesterday 342-92 and now heads to the Senate for consideration. Congressman Darin LaHood and Congresswoman Mary Miller voted against the bill.