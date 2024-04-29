Davis Campaign Committee Hit By Fine From FEC

File photo of Davis speaking in 2022 on the floor of the House.

Former 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis’s campaign fund has been fined by the Federal Election Commission.

The Associated Press reports that Davis’s election committee – Rodney For Congress – was fined along with its treasurer, Thomas C. Datwyler for over $43,000 for failing to refund excess contributions in a timely manner.

The violations occurred during the 2021-2022 election cycle. Excess contributions must be refunded or re-designated within 60 days.

In a negotiated settlement with Davis’ committee and Datwyler, the FEC found that one contribution of $3,625 and general election contributions of $479,784 were not properly redistributed within 60 days, resulting in the fine. Davis was not eligible for the larger amount because he was not on the 2022 general election ballot after being defeated in the 2022 Republican primary by current 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller. Davis and Miller were drawn together in the 15th District after redistricting by state Democrats after the 2020 census.

The FEC noted that the committee disclosed refunds of excessive contributions on quarterly and year-end reports for 2022 and in January 2024 filed paperwork disclosing the refunds that were part of the negotiated settlement.

Davis’ committee told the FEC it would dissolve upon resolving the matter. The fine is payable by July 18th.