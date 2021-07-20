Davis Chosen As 5 GOP Members by McCarthy for Pelosi’s Jan. 6 Commission

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis has been given a high profile role.

Davis was chosen by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as one of five Republicans as candidates to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reserves the right to reject any of the 5 nominations.

Davis had been one of the voices calling for an investigation of the incident and the events leading up to it, doing so within hours of the effort by former President Donald Trump’s supporters to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral college win.

Of the five appointees, Davis is one of only two who did not vote to reject certification of the votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania. He also joined 34 other House Republicans to create a bipartisan commission to probe the attack earlier this year.

The committee has been a hotbed of debate on the national political stage.

Many GOP leaders asserted that the select committee created by Pelosi would only duplicate existing efforts by the Justice Department and standing congressional committees to probe the attack on the Capitol. Republicans have previously nixed a bi-partisan commission similar to the September 11th Commission created by Congress in 2002 to investigate the January 6th incident.

The committee will investigate what caused the attack on the Capitol, which includes examining activities of law enforcement agencies and technological factors that may have prompted the event. It will also issue a report on its findings and how to prevent another attempt to disrupt the transfer of power.