Davis Co-Sponsoring Legislation to Protect Racecars from EPA Regulation

Legislation currently proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives aims to protect racecars. U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is co-sponsoring House Resolution 3281, the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports or RPM Act of 2021.

The measure would permanently block attempts by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate modified motor vehicles used for racing. The legislation was introduced last month by Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina.

Davis says in the announcement, “fans and drivers, whether they are professionals or hobbyists, should have the freedom to participate in modified stock vehicle motorsports uninhibited by federal regulators.”

The RPM Act would make permanent that racecars are exempt from EPA regulation via the Clean Air Act. The EPA recently announced that they would be reinterpreting the Clean Air Act to provide authority for them to regulate the emissions of racecars that were converted from stock models that were in compliance under their stock form.

H.R. 3281 is receiving bipartisan support in the House. The measure was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce in May.