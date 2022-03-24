Davis Co-Sponsors Bill To Uphold Parental Notifications on Abortions When Minors Cross State Lines to Receive Abortions

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis wants the federal government to help uphold parental notification of abortions when a minor child crosses state lines to get one.

Davis wants a federal law in place if the minor goes across state lines to receive an abortion he wants to uphold the minor’s home state’s law of parental notification.

H.R. 2223, the Child Interstate Abortion Notification Act, would make it a crime to knowingly transport a minor across a state line to obtain an abortion without satisfying the requirements of a parental involvement law in the minor’s resident state. A parental involvement law requires parental consent or notification, or judicial authorization, for a minor to obtain an abortion. The legislation also makes it a crime for a physician to knowingly perform or induce an abortion on an out-of-state minor without first notifying the minor’s parent.

Davis says the impetus for the bill is the State of Illinois repealing the Parental Notification Act in December: “I am proudly pro-Life and strongly support the rights of parents to be involved in their children’s lives. This legislation I’m supporting would make sure that when a minor crosses state lines into Illinois to receive an abortion, their home state’s parental involvement in abortion laws are upheld. This is a small step we can take to protect Life and ensure parents can be there for their children during an incredibly difficult moment in their life.”

The House Resolution was initially introduced in October when it was introduced to the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security and then, referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary at the beginning of this week.