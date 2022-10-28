Davis, Durbin Send Out Reactions to Paul Pelosi Attack

One Illinois GOP Congressman and one Illinois Senator have reacted to the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco.

Current, 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis, often a critic of Nancy Pelosi, tweeted out his thoughts and prayers to Pelosi’s family today saying: “An attack on any member’s family is an attack on all of Congress. Shannon and I are praying for a speedy recovery for Paul and comfort for the Pelosi family. It’s incumbent upon all of us to condemn this attack and do everything we can to end all politically-motivated violence.”

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin had this to say:

According to Reuters, a hammer-wielding man, 42 year old David Depape, broke into the Pelosi mansion in San Francisco overnight and assaulted Paul Pelosi, who multiple reports say, was in search of the Speaker who was in Washington D.C. with her security detail. Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery from significant injuries according to a press release from Pelosi’s office. It was unclear how the intruder got into the three-story red brick townhouse in the affluent Pacific Heights neighborhood in San Francisco. Depape is being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and several other criminal charges according to San Francisco Police.

Davis is no stranger to politically-motivated violence. Davis was at home plate during a Congressional softball game in Virginia in 2017 when a gunman shot Rep. Steve Scalise and four other people.

Comments from the rest of the ILGOP Congressional delegation and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth have not been made at this time.