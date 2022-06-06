Davis Expands Number of Traveling Help Desk Sites

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis is adding to his list of sites accessible to constituents.

In an announcement this morning, Davis says his staff will be holding Traveling Help Desks in June in Calhoun and Madison counties. The one-day events are in addition to those announced last week in Christian and Macon counties.

Daivs says the Traveling Help Desks are held while Congress is in session to ensure constituents in every corner of the district have an opportunity to connect with staff if they need help with a federal agency or have questions about legislation. Anyone wishing to attend the help desks is encouraged to make an appointment in advance.

The newest Traveling Help Desks will be held on Thursday, June 16th with the first being held at the Hardin Village Hall in Calhoun County from 9:00 am to 10:00, and at the Worden Village Hall from 11:15 am to 12:15 pm.